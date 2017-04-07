Quantum Flow Engineering Newsletter #4

As promised (with a day of delay), here is an update on what happened in the last two weeks on making Firefox faster as part of the Quantum Flow project.

Last week we had a big work week at the Mozilla Toronto office. Many members of the various teams were attending and the week was packed with a lot of planning around the performance issues that have been identified in each area so far, and what we are planning to do in each area for Firefox 57 and beyond. I tried to attend as many of the discussions as I could, but of course many of the discussions were happening concurrently so I’m sure a lot of details is going to be missing, but here is a super high level of some of the plans that were being discussed.