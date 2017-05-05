Quantum Flow Engineering Newsletter #8

I hope you are still not tired of reading these! 🙂 If not, time for another quick update about the ongoing performance related work.

The other important change that just landed was disabling non-multiprocess compatible add-ons in Nightly. I wrote about the importance of doing this last week . The adverse performance impact of these add-ons heavily skews our performance measurements on Nightly. I know that losing add-ons that you use is no fun (Nightly disabled a few of my own add-ons when I upgraded to the latest version this morning!) but I kindly ask you to please consider not re-enabling these extensions on Nightly. We know that WebExtension based add-ons are the future, and as Nightly users your help in suffering through a bit of a pain through this transition earlier in order to help us better understand where we are in improving the performance of the browser is much appreciated.

There are many great ongoing efforts to improve the performance of the browser in many areas. This week I want to highlight the great work that the front-end team has been doing. One example is the recent effort that Mike Conley, Neil Deakin and Florien Quèze have started to study and improve our startup times . The good news: it’s already working! Here is the graph of the ts_paint Talos showing the time that it takes to paint the initial window after startup starting to show steady improvements in the last 30 days!

Special thanks for the hard work of all of the people contributing to the front-end in every way! And now it’s time to acknowledge the work done in the past week. As always, I hope I’m including everyone!