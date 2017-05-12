Quantum Flow Engineering Newsletter #9

Doug Thayer ported the Gecko Profiler add-on to be a WebExtension! One important impact of this work is that this makes it possible to profile Firefox using this add-on without incurring the performance impact of having an extension using the add-on SDK installed.

Kris Maglione added support for pre-loading scripts during startup on a background thread. This helps improve startup performance for the parent process.

David Anderson made us composite asynchronously on Windows when resizing a widget. This can reduce main thread jank for example when opening a window. He also made PLayerTransaction’s constructor async removing a synchronous IPC message that we used to incur when opening a new window.

David Baron ensured that PLDHashTable’s second hash doesn’t have padding with 0 bits for tables with capacity larger than 2^16. This hopefully reduces the risk of encountering long chains in large hash tables, which could improve some of the hash table performance issues we have noticed come up in profiles.

Cameron McCormack made dom::FontFace cache its gfxCharacterMap instead of rebuilding it every time.

William Chen made us reuse StackNodes in HTML parser TreeBuilder in order to avoid malloc overhead.

Gabor Krizsanits enabled preallocating content processes by default, which should give us perceived performance wins on new tab and window opens.

Nathan Froyd made it possible to profile Stylo Rayon threads using the Gecko profiler.

Bas Schouten moved pointers to DisplayDataItems directly on nsIFrame. This will allow more efficient access to them by avpiding a lot of hashtable lookups, and providing better data locality.

Michael Layzell made us avoid checking for permissions that almost never exist unless they do exist to bypass the overhead of nsContentBlocker.

William Chen flattened attribute storage in the HTML parser in order to avoid the cost of dynamic memory allocation.

Thinker Li added a shortcut to nsFrame:: BuildDisplayListForChild() in order to improve display list construction speeds by remembering the results of the previous rounds of computation.

Tim Taubert imposed a 2KB limit on the amount of session storage data preserved by session restore.