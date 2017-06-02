Quantum Flow Engineering Newsletter #11

Michael Layzell removed the PPrinting::ShowProgress synchronous IPC message. It’s great to see the whitelist of sync IPC messages shrinking! He also landed a telemetry probe for measuring how long we spend processing synchronous IPC messages. This will be helpful for those remaining sync IPC messages where we’re wondering whether the processing side of the IPC message is taking a long time to finish or whether the overhead of the message dispatch is the slowing factor.

Shih-Chiang Chien lazified the loading of UserAgentOverrides.jsm until the first network connection is made in order to improve startup speed.

Boris Zbarsky made calling Element.scrollTop = 0; a lot cheaper by avoiding an unnecessary synchronous layout flush.

Dão Gottwald changed the tab strip scrolling code to flush once instead of once per ‘scroll’ event. He also removed a layout flush that used to occur when clicking on the “List all tabs” button in the tab bar.

Alessio Placitelli ensured Telemetry doesn’t initialize the search service before first paint.

Felipe Gomes made us skip nsURLClassifier initialization for about: loads, causing a start-up perf improvement.

Ting-Yu Chou made it far less expensive to clean up closed tabs and windows.

Will Wang reduced the cost of initializing SessionCookies for improved start-up time.

Mats Palmgren improved our reflow performance on pastebin.com. He also devirtualuized various nsIFrame members (including nsIFrame::IsLeaf() which took a lot of effort), which contributed some Speedometer improvements.

Makoto Kato removed support for undoing setting HTMLInputElement.value and HTMLTextAreaElement.value through JavaScript. This improves the performance of doing so in script, and isn’t something that other browser engines support doing. He also utilized an existing fast path in HTMLInputElement further improving the speed of setting the value property.

David Baron made the hidden window inactive by default, which should help improve start-up time.

Marco Bonardo made it so that the favicon database isn’t opened on startup to check for corrupt-ness, which should help improve start-up time for existing profiles.

Andreas Farre exposed requestIdleCallback to non-DOM JS execution contexts! This will help our front-end engineers schedule main thread jobs using a more intelligent mechanism. He also, with some help from Olli Pettay, ensured that idle callbacks do not run when we are about to fire a timer. This is important to ensure that those callbacks cannot interfere with higher priority timers that may be about to fire. He also enabled throttling of timeouts scheduled by tracking scripts by default. This should help reduce the overhead of pages left open in background tabs.

Bas Schouten avoided some display list construction overhead for backgrounds of elements without rounded borders.

Morris Tseng made table frames get their own display items.

Mike Conley got rid of some unnecessary focus changes during tab switching.

Nihanth Subramanya moved the initialization of Captive Portal detection so that it no longer blocks first paint, which should help to improve start-up time.

David Keeler disabled OCSP verification for DV TLS certificates on Nightly. Currently Firefox is the only major browser that support OCSP verification by contacting the CA’s OCSP server during TLS handshake and our telemetry data suggests that this is a major source of slowness during the initial TLS handshake.

Doug Thayer made PDF.js propagate its enabled state asynchronously instead of using synchronous IPC to query it from the content process.

Nicholas Nethercote reduced the locking overhead that the Gecko Profiler macros used for profiler labels and such introduce, which reduces the overhead of these macros even when the profiler isn’t running.

Thomas Nguyen removed a delay to loading web page content when safebrowsing data files are being downloaded in the background.

Jonathan Kew made each frame’s properties be attached to itself rather than all be stored in a shared hashtable.

Kershaw Chang lowered the priority of HTTP requests coming from tracking scripts.

Felipe Gomes made Flash click to play by default! I have lost count on how many years this has been in the works!